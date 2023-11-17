V2X (NYSE:VVX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. V2X’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V2X will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in V2X in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in V2X by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

