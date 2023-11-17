Barclays Lowers Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $230.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.00.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $266.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $353.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

