Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 6.2 %

WSM stock opened at $171.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $172.37.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.