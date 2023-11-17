Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.76. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 582.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 463,862 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

