McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MUX. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

MUX stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

