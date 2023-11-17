Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

EVC opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson purchased 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,354.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 170,935 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

