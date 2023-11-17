Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

