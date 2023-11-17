Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DBD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DBD opened at $23.05 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $76,810.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

