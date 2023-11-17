StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

NYSE:CIO opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 101,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 73.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 447,484 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 120,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,695,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

