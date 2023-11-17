Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $222.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

