Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

REPL stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $29.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $372,186.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Replimune Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

