Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 157,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,602,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 49,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $49,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,516. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 157,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,602,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 280,686 shares of company stock valued at $315,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 188.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 222,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 145,237 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 543.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 34.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 939,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 240,026 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 759.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $231,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

