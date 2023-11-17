Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TNL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

