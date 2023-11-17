Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ILMN. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.