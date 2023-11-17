Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.83.

BDC stock opened at $68.03 on Monday. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.24%.

In related news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth $269,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Belden by 9.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Belden by 551.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

