Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Archrock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $14.08 on Friday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 79.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.