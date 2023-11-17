Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,577,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at $31,577,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,641. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $13,920,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 304.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROVR stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.40.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

