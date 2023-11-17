Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Receives $62.33 Average PT from Analysts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 170,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

