Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $35.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CART. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,424,000.

Shares of CART opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Instacart will post -14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

