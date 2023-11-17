Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on U. Cannonball Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Unity Software stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.45. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 68,454 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $2,576,608.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,619.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 68,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $2,576,608.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,619.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $313,231.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,978,128.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 968,337 shares of company stock worth $28,155,257. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

