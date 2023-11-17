Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.70.

NTLA stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

