Analysts Set AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $5.80 on Friday. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.80.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
See Also
