Analysts Set AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,727.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $5.80 on Friday. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.80.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.