Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVTRF shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Price Performance

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

(Get Free Report

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.