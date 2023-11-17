BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
BTCS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.73.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
