StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146,100.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.31. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

