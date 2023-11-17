Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BLPH opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $403,590.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
