Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) PT Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avinger’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Avinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Avinger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Avinger has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

