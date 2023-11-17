Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptose Biosciences

Shares of APTO opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.43. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.