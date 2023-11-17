Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $3.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

