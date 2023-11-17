Wells Fargo & Company Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $60.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

