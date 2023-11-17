Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

