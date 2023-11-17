Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $227.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $175.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.47.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after acquiring an additional 674,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

