Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Lowered to $1,030.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,049.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,062.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,219.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.