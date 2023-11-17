Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $51.60.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.