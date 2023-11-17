Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
GNSS stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.42.
In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 457,883 shares in the company, valued at $915,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
