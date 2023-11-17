Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Genasys Trading Down 1.7 %

GNSS stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. Genasys has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Genasys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genasys

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,749,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hoe Osgood III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 457,883 shares in the company, valued at $915,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genasys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genasys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genasys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.