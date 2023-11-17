HC Wainwright Cuts Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $4.50

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Equillium Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

EQ opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Equillium has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 913.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

