MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Stock Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $439.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.90. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $1,052,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,779,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,442,605.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,287,634.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,650. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MacroGenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.