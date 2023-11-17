Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

ONCY opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

