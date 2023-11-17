Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance
ONCY opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.24. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.39.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
