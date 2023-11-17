DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.19. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.