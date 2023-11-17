IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $239.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IQVIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.57.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.00. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

