KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target Cut to $13.00

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLXE opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Insider Transactions at KLX Energy Services

In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $80,943.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,244 shares of company stock valued at $440,222. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

