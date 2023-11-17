Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) PT Lowered to $0.61

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $1.07 to $0.61 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Conifer has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

