Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $7.00 at CIBC

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

