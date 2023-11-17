Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.78.

FRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.48 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.91 and a 52 week high of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

