Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Vericel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VCEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vericel Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vericel by 38.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vericel by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.