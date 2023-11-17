Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) vs. Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Head to Head Review

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Engie Brasil Energia and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 2 2 0 2.50 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.87%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 29.80% 38.54% 8.81% Enlight Renewable Energy 25.17% 5.76% 1.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.31 billion N/A $515.84 million $0.78 11.34 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 9.12 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

