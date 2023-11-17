StockNews.com Upgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.4 %

Xerox stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 382.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

