StockNews.com Downgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

