MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.11.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

