International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 2.8 %

THM stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

